HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed at $50.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost 1.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
HF Sinclair will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3227.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.84 billion, up 39.36% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.85% lower. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note HF Sinclair's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.58, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.