Boeing (BA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $204.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 15.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 105.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.05 billion, up 28.75% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.73% higher within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Boeing is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.41, so we one might conclude that Boeing is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BA has a PEG ratio of 18.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.