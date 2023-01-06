We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 1.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.6 million, down 7.51% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.45% lower. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.63, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.