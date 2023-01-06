We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 462.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $871.2 million, up 70.91% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.41, which means NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.