Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) closed at $13.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.91% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ardmore Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Ardmore Shipping is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 536%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.84 million, up 197.25% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ardmore Shipping is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Ardmore Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.75.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.