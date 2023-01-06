Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Mid-Cap Value & Large-Cap Value

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) lost 1.1%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 1% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.6% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(IJJ - Free Report) : Volume 4.00 Times Average

This mid-cap value ETF was under the microscope as about 2.59 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 645,810 million shares and came as IJJ lost 0.8% in the last trading session. IJJ is down 1.4% in a month’s time.

(DLN - Free Report) : Volume 3.12 Times Average

This large-cap value ETF was in the spotlight as around 957,822 shares moved hands compared with an average of 306,990 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DLN lost 0.8% in the last session. DLN has lost 3.0% over the past month.


 


Published in

etfs