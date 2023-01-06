Back to top

Tetra Tech (TTEK) Boosts Portfolio With Amyx Acquisition

Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has acquired Reston, VA-based enterprise technology services, cybersecurity and management consulting firm, Amyx, Inc. The terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.

Amyx’s high-end technology applications and cybersecurity services complement Tetra Tech’s expertise in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, expanding its ability to serve clients better.

As a part of the Federal Information Technology division, the Amyx acquisition will help TTEK expand its use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and agile software development solutions for its government and commercial customers. Amyx will be integrated into TTEK’s Government Services Group.

Tetra Tech’s measures to expand product lines and market presence through successive acquisitions are noteworthy. In March 2022, the company acquired Piteau Associates, boosting its capabilities in advanced analytics for providing water management and geotechnical solutions to its customers. The buyout of Axiom Data Science in the same month strengthened its advanced climate data analytics solutions offerings.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Tetra Tech presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:

MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

MRC Global has an estimated earnings growth rate of 325.9% and 37.4% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of the company have rallied 24.8% in the past six months.

IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of IEX have gained 21.8% in the past six months.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

EnerSys has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 26.3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The stock increased 24.1% in the past six months.


