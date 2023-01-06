We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Boosts Portfolio With Amyx Acquisition
Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has acquired Reston, VA-based enterprise technology services, cybersecurity and management consulting firm, Amyx, Inc. The terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.
Amyx’s high-end technology applications and cybersecurity services complement Tetra Tech’s expertise in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, expanding its ability to serve clients better.
As a part of the Federal Information Technology division, the Amyx acquisition will help TTEK expand its use of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital transformation and agile software development solutions for its government and commercial customers. Amyx will be integrated into TTEK’s Government Services Group.
Tetra Tech’s measures to expand product lines and market presence through successive acquisitions are noteworthy. In March 2022, the company acquired Piteau Associates, boosting its capabilities in advanced analytics for providing water management and geotechnical solutions to its customers. The buyout of Axiom Data Science in the same month strengthened its advanced climate data analytics solutions offerings.
