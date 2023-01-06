We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) West Elm Partners With Misha & Puff
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (WSM - Free Report) portfolio brand West Elm has collaborated with Misha & Puff, an artisanal fashion brand. The collection (12 pieces) of exclusively assorted textiles, accessories, and furniture, showcasing vintage essence and heirloom quality designs, are for West Elm Kids collections. West Elm Kids currently features about 2000 products serving babies, kids and teens.
Focus on the West Elm Business
Williams-Sonoma has a portfolio of eight brands – Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham.
In West Elm, comparable brand revenue growth was 4.2% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 22.5% growth registered in the comparable year-ago period. This resulted in 26.7% comparable brand revenue growth on a two-year basis and 48.4% on a three-year basis. Growth was driven by improved in-stock positions.
Net revenues of West Elm during the fiscal third quarter increased to $599.8 million from $579.7 million a year ago. At the end of third-quarter 2022, there were 122 retail stores of West Elm compared to 121 in the year-ago period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As of third-quarter 2022, West Elm was the second largest brand portfolio of WSM based on the basis of net sales. WSM shares have declined 25.4% over the past year against the industry’s 34.3% indicated growth. The long-term earnings growth rate of WSM is currently pegged at 10%.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail/Wholesale sector are Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) , Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) and Burberry Group plc (BURBY - Free Report) .
Dillard's currently has a Zacks Rank #1. DDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.2%, on average. The stock has increased 38.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS’s current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
Casey's General Stores currently has a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of CASY have rallied 10.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicate a rise of 23.1% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels.
Burberry Group carries a Zacks Rank #1. BURBY has long-term earnings growth of 12.1%. The stock has increased 6.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURBY’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 22.8% and 14.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s expected levels.