Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Andritz (ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ADRZY has returned 1.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 11.9% on average. As we can see, Andritz is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.1%.
In Fuel Tech, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.7% so far this year, so ADRZY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Fuel Tech, Inc. falls under the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Andritz and Fuel Tech, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.