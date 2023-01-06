We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Expedia is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, EXPE has gained about 6.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -26.2%. This means that Expedia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.4%.
The consensus estimate for JD.com, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Expedia is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 40.5% so far this year, meaning that EXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. JD.com, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Expedia and JD.com, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.