MRC Global (MRC) Up 24.8% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 24.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.3% increase.
Catalysts Behind the Price Surge
MRC Global is benefiting from new home construction activity in its gas utility sector. New energy transition-related projects, project turnaround activity as well as maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) activities are driving the company’s second-largest sector (downstream, industrial and energy transition) DIET sector.
Several contracts awarded by the largest gas utilities in the United States is supporting the company’s gas utility sector. Also, MRC’s businesses in the industrial, downstream and energy transition sectors are expected to gain from contracts with some of the largest refiners in the United States. MRC generated 32.3% of revenues from valves, automation and measurement & instrumentation product line in the third quarter of 2022. MRC Global is likely to become more competent in attractive contract wins and projects.
MRC Global utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In 2021 and during the first nine months of 2022, MRC paid out dividends worth $24 million and $18 million, respectively. It also bought back shares worth $2 million during the first nine months of 2022.
The company also focuses on reducing its debt. MRC reduced its net debt by $15 million and long-term debt by $86 million in 2021. In the first nine months of 2022, it repaid $275 million in borrowings under the revolving credit facilities.
