We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed at $14.73, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.19% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 135.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $320.06 million, up 63.29% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.66 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.16, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.