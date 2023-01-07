We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $64.14, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 14.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $446.35 million, up 36.83% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.09% higher. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.15, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DDOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.