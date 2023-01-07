We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $45.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kroger as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.81 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $148.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.23% and +7.51%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kroger is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kroger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.
We can also see that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.