UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $490 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 10.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
UnitedHealth Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.17, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.79 billion, up 12.27% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. UnitedHealth Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note UnitedHealth Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.
Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.