Twilio (TWLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $50.12, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Twilio as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $998.92 million, up 18.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Twilio is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 228.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.15.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.