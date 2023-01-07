We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $22.29, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 17.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 285.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $630.2 million, up 13.71% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.