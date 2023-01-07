We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.79, so we one might conclude that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.