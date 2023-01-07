We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Estee Lauder (EL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $263.81, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products company had gained 7.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Estee Lauder as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 56.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.55 billion, down 17.78% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $16.57 billion, which would represent changes of -26.1% and -6.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Estee Lauder should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Estee Lauder is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Estee Lauder has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.76, which means Estee Lauder is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, EL's PEG ratio is currently 5.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.