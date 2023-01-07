We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryder (R) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Ryder (R - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $83.40, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck leasing company had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Ryder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 1.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 14.15% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ryder. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. Ryder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Ryder currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.28, which means Ryder is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow R in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.