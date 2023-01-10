In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FIDELITY CONVERTIBLE SEC FD (FCVSX) - free report >>
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R1 (MIGMX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FIDELITY CONVERTIBLE SEC FD (FCVSX) - free report >>
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R1 (MIGMX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. FCVSX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. FCVSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.77%.
Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, KTCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years, KTCSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MIGMX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MIGMX has an expense ratio of 1.46%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 12.52% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.