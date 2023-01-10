Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. FCVSX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. FCVSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.77%.

Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, KTCSX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years, KTCSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MIGMX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. MIGMX has an expense ratio of 1.46%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 12.52% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


