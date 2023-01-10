We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks.
Investors are upbeat about the pipeline progress of this late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company has successfully completed two phase III studies evaluating deuruxolitinib, a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor in adults with alopecia areata.
This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%. Revenues are expected to be $0.34 million, up 3300% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Concert, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNCE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Concert belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $2.42. Over the past month, NKTR has returned -17.6%.
Nektar's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +43%. Nektar currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).