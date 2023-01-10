We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell (HON) to Display Retail Solutions at NRF 2023
Honeywell (HON - Free Report) is set to showcase its technology solutions for boosting retail growth in future at the NRF (National Retail Federation) 2023 show, to be held in New York City between Jan 15 and Jan 17.
At the event, Honeywell will demonstrate how its technology can improve store associate productivity and enhance customers’ shopping experience. HON will display how one of its latest mobile devices, the CT30 XP, can help manage an entire store’s operations. At the event, visitors can take a look at HON’s latest payment solution, Honeywell Smart Pay, which offers a smooth retail experience through contactless payment.
Honeywell will also talk about how workers can experience increased connectivity with the Microsoft Teams push-to-talk (PTT) application. Upon enabling the Microsoft Walkie Talkie application, workers can experience instant PTT communications on HON’s enterprise-grade mobile computers like the CT30 XP, CT45 XP and ScanPal EDA52.
Honeywell’s Productivity Solutions and Services president, Tom Chittenden, said, “At NRF this year, we’re going to show retailers how the right tools can empower employees, boost their productivity and help them better serve customers.”
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Honeywell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
