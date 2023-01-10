We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chico's FAS (CHS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Chico's FAS is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CHS has returned about 6.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -26.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chico's FAS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.5%.
In Dick's Sporting Goods' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank.