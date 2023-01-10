We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is PACCAR (PCAR) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Paccar is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 123 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Paccar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCAR's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, PCAR has gained about 1.4% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -55.2%. As we can see, Paccar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, CarParts.com (PRTS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.
For CarParts.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 58.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Paccar belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank.