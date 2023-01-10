Back to top

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Down 49% in a Year: What's Ailing It?

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) is plagued by supply-chain disruptions and foreign-currency woes. A soft demand environment is weighing on its operations. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have plunged 49% in a year.

Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a decline in profits. The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales declined 8.8% year over year in the third quarter due to this headwind. Supply-chain constraints hurt North America and EMEA sales by 9% and 2%, respectively, in the third quarter.

Given its significant international presence, foreign currency headwinds are affecting Zebra Technologies’ top line. Foreign-currency translation had an adverse impact of 2.9% on sales in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company expects a negative impact of 4 percentage-point from currency headwinds.

Zebra Technologies’ bearish outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to softening demand, continued supply-chain challenges and currency headwinds raise concerns. The company expects adjusted net sales to either decrease up to 2% or increase up to 1% for the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:

MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

MRC Global has an estimated earnings growth rate of 325.9% and 37.4% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of the company have rallied 9.6% in the past six months.

IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.4% and 6.1% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of IEX have gained 24.6% in the past six months.

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.1%, on average. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

EnerSys has an estimated earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 26.3% for fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The stock increased 29.7% in the past six months.


