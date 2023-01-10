We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings Update: Points to Note
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) recently offered a glimpse of its fourth-quarter 2022 results.
The Houston, TX-based oilfield services company said that based on current estimates, its fourth-quarter profits are likely to be more than $100 million, while adjusted EBITDA for the period should exceed $230 million.
Continuing with its policy of using the excess cash from a supportive environment to reward investors with dividends and buybacks, PTEN ploughed back $74.3 million to its shareholders in the fourth quarter. The company also bought back $22.4 million of its long-term debt during the three-month period that ended Dec 31, 2022.
In further positive commentary, Patterson-UTI said that its key contract drilling unit benefited from higher daily average rig revenues as contracts were renewed at prices that were more than expected. Finally, PTEN’s pressure pumping operations got a boost from strong pricing, higher utilization and low holiday-related downtime.
Q4 Estimates
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, which is one of the largest North American land drilling contractors, is expected to release fourth-quarter 2022 results in the second week of February. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for Patterson-UTI’s to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 39 cents per share on revenues of $752.9 million.
