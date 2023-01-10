We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
McKesson (MCK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK - Free Report) closed at $381.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.
Heading into today, shares of the prescription drug distributor had gained 3.94% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
McKesson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.34, up 3.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.39 billion, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.79 per share and revenue of $275.38 billion, which would represent changes of +4.64% and +4.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McKesson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. McKesson is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note McKesson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.75, which means McKesson is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that MCK has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
