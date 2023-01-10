We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $9.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.36% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.
It is also worth noting that SUZ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SUZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
