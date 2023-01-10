We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) closed at $35, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had lost 1.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jackson Financial as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, down 4.67% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower within the past month. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Jackson Financial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.14.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.