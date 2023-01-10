Making its debut on 12/09/2004, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (
Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 12/09/2004, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
PEY is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $1.56 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index.
The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for PEY are 0.52%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
PEY's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 4.13%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For PEY, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 26.90% of the portfolio --while Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI - Free Report) accounts for about 3.61% of the fund's total assets, followed by Altria Group Inc (MO - Free Report) and International Business Machines Corp (IBM - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 22.6% of PEY's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 2.13% and is up roughly 0.66% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/10/2023), respectively. PEY has traded between $18.59 and $22.48 during this last 52-week period.
PEY has a beta of 0.88 and standard deviation of 27.12% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV - Free Report) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has $7.60 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $13.15 billion. DFAT has an expense ratio of 0.29% and IUSV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
