New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers that is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL - Free Report) is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 60 days.

