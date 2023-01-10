We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Boosts Revenue Guidance, Shares Jump 4.1%
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC - Free Report) updated its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 revenue guidance on Monday, prior to its presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Following the announcement, shares of the company climbed 4.1%.
Per the latest filing, Teladoc estimates 2022 revenues to be within $2,403-$2,410 million, indicating an improvement from the previously estimated range of $2,395-$2,410 million. The guidance is higher than the 2021 reported level of $2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is also pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating an 18% year-over-year increase.
The company expects around $1 billion in revenues from its BetterHelp mental health business. Its bet on the mental health service is likely to generate a higher-than-expected yield in 2022, instilling confidence in investors. TDOC continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $240-$250 million.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, TDOC estimates revenues to be in the $633-$640 million range, up from its previous range of $625-$640 million. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $630.3 million, indicating a 13.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $554.2 million. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA within $88-$98 million.
While the revenue ranges were increased by the company, its adjusted EBITDA guidance remained unchanged, triggering concerns regarding its costs. However, the better-than-expected performance from its BetterHelp business is a major positive, further justifying its inorganic growth strategy, which was under tough scrutiny following the $6.6 billion impairment charge incurred on the Livongo acquisition.
Shares of Teladoc have declined 6.1% in the past three months against the 0.9% increase of the industry.
Zacks Rank
