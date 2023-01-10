We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Falter on Lower Q4 Top-Line View
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) shares tanked 7.28% to close at $33.10 on Jan 9, after the company revised its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance.
This Hayward, CA-based semiconductor component supplier expects revenues between $560 million and $570 million, lower than its prior outlook of $600-$650 million. The company expected 2022 revenues to grow 16% over 2021.
Ultra Clean cited lower customer orders on a weak industry environment and production issues due to the resurgence of COVID in China as the primary reasons behind the revised outlook.
Ultra Clean shares have declined 38.3% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology’s fall of 18% over the same time frame.
Ultra Clean Prospects Hurt by Sluggish Demand
The semiconductor industry has been reeling from the pandemic-induced supply-chain issues and component shortages amid raging inflation and tightening monetary policies by Central Banks globally. The threat of a looming recession this year is affecting the demand and spending on capital equipment.
On its third-quarter earnings conference call, Ultra Clean warned of a decrease in the demand level and inventory correction by chipmakers in the near term.
Gartner expects semiconductor revenues to decline 3.6% in 2023 compared with an estimated 4% in 2022.
Per the latest data from The Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales growth declined 2.9% month over month in November 2022. Sales of $45.5 billion declined 9.2% compared with November 2021’s figure of $50 billion.
Nevertheless, long-term trends remain favorable for semiconductors as demand for AI-driven solutions, electric cars, and autonomous vehicles, IoT devices, and high-power computing increases significantly.
This trend bodes well for Ultra Clean. The company’s expanding facility in Malaysia is a key catalyst in this regard.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ultra Clean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) and MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Computer & Technology sector. While Arista currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Asure and MKS Instruments carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Arista shares have dropped 12.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings stands at $1.21 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Asure shares have gained 35.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings stands at 1 cent per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
MKSI shares have declined 41.9% in the past year. The consensus mark for MKS Instruments’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings stands at $1.32 per share, down a penny over the past 30 days.