We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nov Inc. (NOV) Soars 5.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Nov Inc. (NOV - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $22.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.9% gain over the past four weeks.
NOV extended its rally for the fourth straight day, driven by optimism over oil prices spurred by the potential demand boost from the easing of coronavirus restrictions in China. The recent strength in crude prices (at around $75 a barrel) has lifted the oilfield service space and contributed to the strength in this leading oil and gas equipment company.
This oil and gas industry supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +483.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, up 28.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Nov Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NOV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Nov Inc. belongs to the Zacks Technology Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $116.18. Over the past month, TRI has returned 1.5%.
For Thomson Reuters
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.64. This represents a change of +48.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Thomson Reuters currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).