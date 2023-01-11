We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $12.41, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 25.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of -$1.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $367.82 million, up 65.54% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.96% higher. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
