Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Altria (MO - Free Report) closed at $45.99, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.13 billion, up 0.83% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.86.
We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.93 at yesterday's closing price.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.