Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed at $99.92, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.2 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Raytheon Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.6.
Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.