Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.76, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.