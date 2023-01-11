We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $32.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $765.45 million, up 99.78% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.66, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.