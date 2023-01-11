We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.87, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had lost 2.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Silica Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Silica Holdings to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 259.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $410.12 million, up 43.97% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.55% lower within the past month. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Silica Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
