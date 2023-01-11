We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $179.33, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.76 million, up 40.07% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Axon Enterprise is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 70.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.23.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.