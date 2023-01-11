We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mondelez (MDLZ - Free Report) closed at $67.31, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum had lost 0.21% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.13% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mondelez as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mondelez to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.33 billion, up 8.78% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mondelez. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. Mondelez currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Mondelez has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.67 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.05, so we one might conclude that Mondelez is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MDLZ has a PEG ratio of 3.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDLZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.