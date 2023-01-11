We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $322.03, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had lost 4.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.
Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.90, up 4.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.03 billion, down 3.19% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Linde's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.
Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.