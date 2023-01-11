In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $67.56. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks.
Share price rise was driven by better-than-expected sales during the fourth quarter, per preliminary results. The company also provided revenue guidance of $470 million to $480 million for full-year 2023, which was also higher than market expectations.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -950%. Revenues are expected to be $98.93 million, up 18.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Inari Medical, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NARI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Inari Medical, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4% higher at $568.03. TMO has returned -3.8% in the past month.
For Thermo Fisher
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.5% over the past month to $5.19. This represents a change of -20.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Thermo Fisher currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).