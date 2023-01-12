Back to top

Strength Seen in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC): Can Its 20.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.6% higher at $12.30. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 74.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Last week, the company reported robust pipeline and business outlook for 2023. This might have been driving the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.92 million, down 62.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FULC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.90. CCCC has returned -10% over the past month.

For C4 Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.72. This represents a change of -132.3% from what the company reported a year ago. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


