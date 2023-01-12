Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) is a software company that develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) is provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) - free report >>

AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers