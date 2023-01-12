Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IBKR surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

IBKR has rallied 5.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests IBKR could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider IBKR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on IBKR for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today