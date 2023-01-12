We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Asure Software Inc is one of 655 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 146.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that ASUR has returned about 8.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -33.8%. This means that Asure Software Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clearfield (CLFD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Clearfield's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.6% so far this year, so ASUR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Clearfield belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved -28.1% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Asure Software Inc and Clearfield as they attempt to continue their solid performance.