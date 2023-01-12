We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has J. Sainsbury (JSAIY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
J. Sainsbury PLC is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. J. Sainsbury PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JSAIY's full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, JSAIY has moved about 13.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 23.4% on average. As we can see, J. Sainsbury PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Kroger (KR - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.1%.
Over the past three months, Kroger's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, J. Sainsbury PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, meaning that JSAIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Kroger is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to J. Sainsbury PLC and Kroger as they could maintain their solid performance.